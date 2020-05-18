What's open/closed for Victoria Day
It's a rainy Victoria Day but it won't be putting a damper on organized fireworks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there are no organized fireworks shows today.
Other things to keep in mind, there are no changes to curbside garbage, recycling or organics collection due to the holiday.
Niagara Region Transit and Niagara Specialized Transit will not be operating today.
The Beer Store and LCBO say all of their locations will be closed today.
As for grocery stores, many are closed Monday, while others may be offering holiday hours. Call ahead or check online before going out.
