What’s your Supie story? Hamilton celebrates more than a century of Supie program

This year marks the 112th summer of Hamilton’s Supie program. To celebrate more than a century of the iconic community program, the City of Hamilton is inviting residents to share their stories, memories and experiences of Supie.

After being put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supie program returns to 20 neighbourhood park locations across the city on July 5, 2021. Parks will feature a combination of staff-led programs and self-directed activities as part of the initial launch. Residents can also suggest a park to be considered as a future Supie location.

Residents are welcome to share stories and provide feedback throughout the summer until August 27, 2021.

Quick Facts

The Supie program delivers free drop-in and reservation-based recreation programs (i.e. games, sports, crafts and special events) during the summer for children at neighbourhood park locations across the city.



First established in 1909, Hamilton’s summer playground program was originally run by teachers to provide children with a safe place to drop in and play during the summer months with supervision and some structure. The first Supie park in Hamilton was located at what is now Hess Street School on York Boulevard.



Though there are similar programs across Ontario and throughout Canada, Hamilton is believed to have the longest continually running program in the country.

