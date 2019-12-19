What time should school start?
Two school boards, just up the highway, are considering changing school start times in an effort to combat a chronic shortage of bus drivers.
Hamilton's public and Catholic boards are looking at staggering start and dismissal times next September.
Under the proposal the earliest start time at some schools would be 8 am and the latest would be 9:30 am.
That means some students would get out of school at 2:30 and others as late as 3:50.
The board's say the move would mean they would need about 40 less drivers a year.
There have been studies that show moving up start times for high school students helps improve their academic performance.
And don't blame it on teens for staying up late, science shows teens are wired differently than adults or even younger children and because of their internal body clock find it difficult to fall asleep before 11 pm.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.