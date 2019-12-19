What time should school start?

Two school boards, just up the highway, are considering changing school start times in an effort to combat a chronic shortage of bus drivers.

Hamilton's public and Catholic boards are looking at staggering start and dismissal times next September.

Under the proposal the earliest start time at some schools would be 8 am and the latest would be 9:30 am.

That means some students would get out of school at 2:30 and others as late as 3:50.

The board's say the move would mean they would need about 40 less drivers a year.

There have been studies that show moving up start times for high school students helps improve their academic performance.

And don't blame it on teens for staying up late, science shows teens are wired differently than adults or even younger children and because of their internal body clock find it difficult to fall asleep before 11 pm.