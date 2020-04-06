What you need to know before you apply for CERB

Interested in applying for the federal government's new emergency aid benefit? Here are a few things you should know before you call or go online.

If you apply online you will need a CRA My Account which you can set up on the Canada Revenue Agency's website at https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency.html

If you do not want to set up an account you can call the automated toll-free line at 1-800-959-2019 or 1-800-959-2041.

To verify your identity, you'll need your social insurance number and confirmation of your postal code.

You will also be required to state the period you are applying for and declare that you qualify for the benefit.

Both of the online and telephone services are available 21 hours a day, 7 days a week. Both services are closed from 3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. (Eastern time) for maintenance.

Unsure if you should apply for CERB with Service Canada or CRA? or Questions about applying for CERB with CRA?

You are invited to call the automated help line at 1-833-966-2099

To speak with an agent about CERB, or CRA My Account call 1-800-959-8281

Remember, there are specific days to apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

If you were born in the month of January, February or March apply today, April 6th.

For those born in April, May, or June apply Tuesday, April 7th.

July, August, or September apply Wednesday, April 8th.

October, November, or December apply Thursday, April 9th

Anyone can apply for CERB on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.