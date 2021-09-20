What you need to know to vote in the federal election in Niagara

People across the country head to the polls today to vote in the federal election.

Polling stations in the Niagara Region will be open from 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Polling station information can be found on the Voter Information Cards previously mailed out. If you did not receive a card, the information is available through the Voter Information Service section on the Elections Canada website.

Voters are encouraged to bring their Voter Information Cards with them to polling stations, but they will also need to prove their identity and address by showing a government issued card showing their name, address, and photo (such as a driver's licence).

Voters who do not have a form of photo ID confirming their address can bring two pieces of ID as long as one of them shows their current address. All accepted forms of ID are listed on the Elections Canada website.

Anyone who cannot provide the necessary ID pieces can still vote as long as someone assigned to the same polling station vouches for them through a written, solemn declaration. That person must have their own ID to prove their identity and address.

Masks will be required at polling stations, unless voters have a medical exemption to the provincial mandate. Anyone who does not have an exemption but still refuses to wear a mask will be denied entry.

More information on the candidates running in Niagara is available through our Niagara Votes Page.

You can also listen to recordings of the 610CKTB local candidates debates online:



Niagara Falls

St. Catharines

Niagara West

Niagara Centre

