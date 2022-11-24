Wheel flies of transport truck and hits vehicle on a Toronto highway

Police say a driver is lucky to be alive after a wheel flew off a transport truck and hit his vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident happened this morning on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 427.

Schmidt said the transport truck was travelling when one of its wheels separated and flew into a moving vehicle.

Luckily for the driver, the wheel hit the side of his vehicle and he escaped without any injuries.

Schmidt said the tire separated from the truck due to a lack of maintenance which resulted in a bearing failure.