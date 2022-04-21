'When I would get my period, I was forced to stay home from school' Niagara teen

The United Way in Niagara is hoping to collect 10,000 boxes of period products to help women in the region.

Officials with the United Way’s Period Promise campaign say choosing between period products and basic necessities is normal for thousands in Niagara who don’t have the financial means for safe period products.

“When I would get my period, I was forced to stay home from school. Each month I fell behind my peers even more. People thought I was stupid for scoring low on tests because I missed entire topics. Over time I became more isolated and my mental health suffered.” Casey, a Period Promise beneficiary.

The goal this year is to collect 10,000 period product packages.

In 2021, United Way Niagara distributed over 380,000 individual period products through 18 community partners, helping thousands through their time of need.

“Last year’s campaign wouldn’t have been a success without all of our donors. Thank you for your support in changing the lives of thousands. Every contribution makes a difference, please join us in this year’s Period Promise campaign, together we can continue to make a change.” - Frances Hallworth, CEO, United Way Niagara.

The campaign starts April 29th, and you can donate at participating stores or make a financial donation online.

The campaign wraps up on May 27th with a Community Drive-thru Collection from 12:00pm to 7:00pm in the parking lot of the Seaway Mall (near Harvey’s off Niagara Street).