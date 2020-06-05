Whirlpool Bridge will be closed Saturday as protesters plan to kneel states side to show support

The Whirlpool Rapids Bridge will be closed tomorrow to accommodate a Niagara Falls, ON protest.

The closure will start at 11 a.m. and will remain closed for the duration of the day to all Canada- and U.S.-bound traffic.

Officials say the closure is to ensure the safety and well-being of those Canadian citizens planning to protest.

"As Canadian demonstrators intend to kneel along the sidewalk south of the Whirlpool Bridge facing the United States to show solidarity with U.S. citizens, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission would like to inform essential NEXUS travelers who have been using the Whirlpool Bridge, to utilize the Rainbow Bridge or Lewiston-Queenston Bridge for cross border transit needs during that time. "

As a reminder, the border remains restricted to essential travelers only.