Whirlpool Road voted CAA Niagara's Worst Road

Niagara Falls lays claim to three out of five of Niagara's worst roads.

CAA's 17th annual Worst Roads campaign is wrapping up with residents voting Whirlpool Road in Niagara Falls as the worst in the region followed by Ontario Street in St. Catharines, Willoughby Drive in Niagara Falls, Drummond Road in Niagara Falls, and Saint David's Road in Thorold.

Ontario Street and Saint David's Road also appeared on the list in 2019 and this is Drummond Road's sixth time on the list. In 2018 Drummond took the top spot and fell to second place in 2019.

CAA Niagara has reached out to Niagara Falls to discuss some of the road issues, and city officials say all three are scheduled for repair or improvements.

Whirlpool will be getting a recreational trail crossing over the hydro canal leading to the intersection of the Niagara River Parkway and construction of a roundabout is planned within the next few years.

There are also plans to reconstruct Whirlpool from the hydro canal to Stanley Avenue, including adding bike lanes.

Willoughby Drive is also slated for reconstruction from Main Street to Weinbrenner.

Drummond Road will undergo a multi-year reconstruction project from Thorold Stone Road to Morrison Street, including sidewalk replacement.

Future work is also planned for Drummond from McLeod Road heading south.

Potholes and crumbling pavement were once again the most reported issues, but there was a noticeable increase in complaints regarding lack of sidewalks and cycling infrastructure.