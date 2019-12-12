Whistleblower protection on the agenda at Regional Council meeting



Niagara Regional Council could be taking another step toward developing a Whistleblower Protection Policy.

During tonight's meeting, Regional Councillor and Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop will bring forward a motion to direct staff to prepare a draft whistleblower policy to be presented to council at a later meeting.

Redekop's motion notes whistleblowers acting in good faith should be protected from retribution if they shine a light on wrongdoing in the workplace.

The motion will also be sent off to Niagara's local municipalities for support.