Whistleblower protection on the agenda at Regional Council meeting
Niagara Regional Council could be taking another step toward developing a Whistleblower Protection Policy.
During tonight's meeting, Regional Councillor and Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop will bring forward a motion to direct staff to prepare a draft whistleblower policy to be presented to council at a later meeting.
Redekop's motion notes whistleblowers acting in good faith should be protected from retribution if they shine a light on wrongdoing in the workplace.
The motion will also be sent off to Niagara's local municipalities for support.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down