White wolf shot and killed by Niagara Police

The white wolf in Port Colborne has been shot and killed.

The animal was shot by Niagara Regional Police last night near a farm in Port Colborne.

Police say officers tried to capture the animal but were unsuccessful.

They say since the animal was close to livestock it was shot and killed out of a concern for the safety of those animals.

Niagara SPCA were called to the scene but did not make before the shot was fired.

The animal had been on the loose since Tuesday morning when it escaped an enclosure in the area of Main Street West and Cement Road.

Police say an investigation into the housing of the wolf is ongoing and will be continued by the City of Port Colborne By-Law Department, the Niagara SPCA, and the Ministry of Natural Resources with assistance from the NRPS

The Ministry of Natural Resources is expected to pick up the body and run tests to determine whether it was a pureblood wolf or part canine.