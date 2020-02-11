WHO announces official name for novel coronavirus

The World Health Organization has named the novel coronavirus:

WHO officials have dubbed the virus Covid19.

While announcing the name, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks"

A Canadian epidemiologist is leading a WHO team of experts studying the outbreak in China.

The death toll has now reached 1,016.

In the meantime another 185 Canadians have returned to Canadian soil where they will spend two weeks in quarantine at CFB Trenton.