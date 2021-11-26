WHO hosts special meeting on worrying new COVID-19 variant
Advisers to the World Health Organization are holding a special session to flesh out information about a worrying new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa, though its impact on COVID-19 vaccines may not be known for weeks.
The technical advisory group on the evolution of COVID-19 was meeting virtually to discuss the so-called B.1.1.529 variant that has caused stock markets to swoon and led the European Union to recommend a pause in flights to southern Africa.
The group could decide if it's a ``variant of concern'', the most worrying type, like the well-known delta variant, or a ``variant of interest,'' and whether to use a Greek letter to classify it.
-
One region wide transit system - Fort Erie Mayor Wayne RedekopNiagara council votes for one region-wide transit system. A special meeting was held last night and councillors approved a recommendation to combine all of Niagara’s existing transit services into one single, integrated transit commission. Tim talks to Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop about this historic vote
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! This week watching: *House of Gucci (in theatres) *Encanto (in theatres) *The Beatles: Get Back (on Disney+)
-
Tales From the Dumb ZoneStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.