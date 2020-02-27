Who is leaking confidential information at Niagara Region?
It's beginning to read like a mystery novel.
Who is the mole at the region? Who is leaking confidential information from closed door meetings to the St. Catharines Standard?
That's what St. Catharines regional councillor George Darte wants to know.
Darte says confidentiality should be a top priority for councillors.
At issue, a recent report in the paper by Grant LaFleche, who quoting inside sources, revealed council had decided to sue four former high ranking regional managers, including Chair Alan Caslin for their role in the tainted CAO hiring scandal.
-
