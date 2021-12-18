Who is on your 'Christmas 10' list?

Have you figured out who will be on your Christmas dinner list after the Ontario government announced new gathering limits?

Premier Doug Ford announced new measures yesterday to try to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, including a limit on social gatherings indoors to 10 people max.

If you are outdoors you are allowed 25 people.

The rules come into effect Sunday morning.

The government also announced capacity limits at most indoor settings including restaurants.

Tables with a maximum of ten people will be allowed,

Bars and restaurants, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs will be required to close by 11 p.m.

Take out and delivery will be permitted beyond 11 p.m.

The sale of alcohol will be restricted after 10 p.m. and consumption of alcohol in businesses or settings after 11 p.m.



