Who wants to be a torchbearer for the Niagara Summer Games? You can apply or nominate today

You can now apply or nominate someone to be a torchbearer for the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Torchbearers will play an important role in the journey to Canada's largest multi-sport event while carrying the Roly McLenahan Torch for approximately one kilometre across one of the municipalities in the Niagara Region.

Director of Marketing and Community Development for the Niagara games, Vittoria Wikston, tells CKTB the torch will leave Ottawa in the spring, then head to Montreal where it boards a ship that will travel the St. Lawrence Seaway and Welland Canal to arrive in Niagara.

Once on land, the torch will make its way through each of Niagara's 12 municipalities.

Torchbearers can run, walk, wheel, cycle, and even canoe through their respective communities.

The deadline to submit an application is March 31, 2022.

Click here to apply.