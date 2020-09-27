Why are Niagara's COVID cases climbing? Expanding social circles to blame: Public Health

A surge in the amount of COVID-19 cases in Niagara over the weekend with 38 new cases confirmed.

Public Health reported 14 new cases Saturday and 24 on Sunday.

Acting Medical Officer of Health for Niagara, Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB he's concerned as numbers climb.

He says people are getting COVID as they see more people, and don't isolate when symptoms appear.

Hirji says people socializing outside of the home, and expanding their social circle have both been factors in the virus spreading in Niagara.

Hirji says schools have not been a major source of infection, saying parents are doing a great job of keeping children home if they exhibit any signs of COVID.

There were four new school-related cases over the weekend, one at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Niagara Falls, one at Holy Cross High School in St. Catharines, one at Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines and a third case at Eastdale High in Welland.

There are eight school-related cases in total.