Why are Niagara's COVID numbers so high? Workplace outbreak in Lincoln
We are learning more about why Niagara's COVID-19 numbers are so high today.
Niagara Public Health reported 63 new cases of the virus, marking the highest-ever number of infections since the pandemic started.
45 of the cases are associated with a workplace outbreak on an agricultural operation in Lincoln.
According to Public Health, the business doesn't have public facing operations, so the risk to the public from this outbreak is fortunately minimal.
