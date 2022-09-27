Why Niagara's public washrooms are getting a makeover

You may notice Niagara's public washroom stalls are brighter than ever.

Pathstone Mental Health has launched its 'Wellness Wall InSTALLation Series' in libraries, community centres, and even mall washrooms which host Pathstone clinics.

Bathrooms are outfitted with motivational messages to help reach out to residents.

The program evolved from the Wellness Wall Project at Niagara Catholic schools and grew to include the DSBN over the course of three years.

"With the lasting mental health impacts the pandemic is having on all of us, we wanted to reach deeper into our community. These light touch messages will capture people's attention in the most private and intimate places, and quite possibly in a moment when they are not feeling ok. Kim Rossi, Director of Fundraising & Communications at Pathstone."

Today, a 70 foot stretch of strategy and motivational messages, as well as information on how to connect with Pathstone, was unveiled near Sport Chek at the Pen Centre mall.

Pathstone will be opening a Pathstone Pop-Up Shop at the Pen Centre (located near Starbucks) for a limited time offering in-person walk-in clinic services Monday-Friday with no appointment needed.

"If you come across a Wellness STALL, you can scan the QR code to be directed to Pathstone's walk-in clinics, open Monday through Friday as well as our Crisis and Support line services, where mental health help is offered 24/7 at no cost. You can also snap & share."