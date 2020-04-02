Why not disinfect masks? A Beamsville company is leading the way to help kill COVID

A Niagara company is leading the way when it comes to innovative ways to disinfect against viruses on food and other items.

Clean Works, based in Beamsville, was the brain child of Moyer Apple Farm following a listeria outbreak impacting the apple industry.

The company says it worked with various agencies to come up with a water-free way to kill viruses.

Now the company has put the technology to the market place to help the medical industry disinfect protective gear such as masks.

Co-founder, Paul Moyer tells CKTB's Tom McConnell the Clean Works technique will make masks completely virus-free.

There has been concern about the lack of masks available to frontline healthcare workers, especially when the virus hits its peak.

The Clean Flow Health Care Mini machine claims to destroy 99.9% of pathogens and viruses on surfaces including N95 masks and other personal protective gear.

The company is working with Niagara Health, Hamilton Health, and nursing homes in both communities.

They claim to be able to disinfect 1200 masks an hour through the equipment they have.

Click here to hear the full interview with Paul Moyer.