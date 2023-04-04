Why Twitter's logo has changed to a dog
Say goodbye to the Twitter bird.
The cryptocurrency Dogecoin has replaced the Twitter bird logo.
That's what users see when they log on to the social media site on a computer today.
It comes a couple days after Elon Musk asked a judge to throw out a $258B lawsuit that alleges he ran a pyramid scheme to support dogecoin.
Musk tweeted about the change on Monday and posted a picture of a year-old conversation when a user asked him to "change the bird logo to a doge."
The logo change caused the cryptocurrency to rise by more than 20% over the last day, but has slowly regressed recently.