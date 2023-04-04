iHeartRadio
Why Twitter's logo has changed to a dog


dog twitter

Say goodbye to the Twitter bird.

The cryptocurrency Dogecoin has replaced the Twitter bird logo. 

That's what users see when they log on to the social media site on a computer today.

It comes a couple days after Elon Musk asked a judge to throw out a $258B lawsuit that alleges he ran a pyramid scheme to support dogecoin. 

Musk tweeted about the change on Monday and posted a picture of a year-old conversation when a user asked him to "change the bird logo to a doge." 

The logo change caused the cryptocurrency to rise by more than 20% over the last day, but has slowly regressed recently.

