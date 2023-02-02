Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie says it will be an early spring for Ontario.
The groundhog going against the grain as both Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil's and Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam both saw there shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.
According to folklore, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, winter will drag on. However, if they don't spot their shadow, spring-like weather will soon arrive.
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Erica Williams, Winner of Niagara College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November
Premier’s Award winning alumna, Erica Williams (who is a St. Catharines resident) will be at our DJP campus tomorrow for an initiative to support her non-profit, Erica’s Embrace
The College’s culinary pop-ups on Thursday will donate proceeds to Erica’s Embrace and Erica plans to attend the pop-ups at NC to help spread the word about Erica’s Embrace.
Through Erica’s Embrace, she and her team gather and distribute Black hair care and beauty products to women’s shelters across Southwestern Ontario. It is the only known service of this kind in the area. Her team has also expanded to Black advocacy within the Niagara region
Erica won the College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November (one of 7 winners/ Ontario College graduates) and launched Erica’s Embrace soon after graduating from NC’s Social
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Mendelt Hoesktra, Founder of Momentum Choir
Celebrating 15 years of Momentum Choir