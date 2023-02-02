Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring

Wiarton Willie says it will be an early spring for Ontario.

The groundhog going against the grain as both Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil's and Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam both saw there shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

According to folklore, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, winter will drag on. However, if they don't spot their shadow, spring-like weather will soon arrive.