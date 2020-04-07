Wickenheiser and Reynolds team up to help Canadian health care workers

A couple famous Canucks are trying to help get more PPE to our health care workers.

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser put out a plea on Twitter asking for donations of masks, gloves, and gowns.

She offered to personally pick up the items to make sure they got into the right hands.

In return for the generosity she offered signed jerseys, a smile, and some ‘guaranteed good karma.’

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds jumped on board offering some rewards of his own for Good Samaritans willing to help out.

He offered to sign memorabilia, send personalized videos, and even raise your children as it they were his own – though he admitted that was not much of an incentive.

Since then, the donations have been pouring in.

Wickenheiser also encourages people to visit conquercovid19.ca to find more ways to help.