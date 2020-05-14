Wild Waterworks will not open this year due to COVID-19

Wild Waterworks will not be opening this year.

Officials made the announcement on social media stating opening the waterpark takes six weeks of preparation, and with no set date for lifting provincial emergency orders they would have been facing a very short operation period.

They also note physical distancing would have been impossible in the wave pool and at other attractions.

Season pass and day ticket holders will be able to speak with staff members starting today by calling 905-547-6141.

"This was not an easy decision to come to, however, it is in the best interest for the health and safety for the visitors to Wild Waterworks and our staff and during the closure, Wild Waterworks will be undertaking some maintenance, including to the Eazy River and Little Squirt Works to refresh their look for the 2021 season"