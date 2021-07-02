Wildfire largely destroys BC village

The RCMP says it will begin searching the charred remains of what is left of the BC community of Lytton as soon as it's safe to do so.



The province's public safety minister says several residents of the village about 250 kilometres northeast of Vancouver are still unaccounted for.



Mike Farnworth says officials are trying to track down everyone who was able to escape the flames when the evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening.



He's urging residents to contact police and emergency social services as groups work to track down those who are missing.