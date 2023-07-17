Wildfire smoke returns to Niagara today

Smoke will return to Niagara today.

The Region has had a break from the wildlife smoke for a few weeks now.

Environment Canada says smoky conditions are expected to return today and tonight, but will clear by tomorrow.

There are no weather warnings associated with the smoke, and Ontario's Air Quality Index reports that Niagara will be in the moderate risk zone.

At the level, the general population is advised to keep outdoor activities planned unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation, however at-risk residents are asked to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors.