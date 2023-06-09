Wildfires a concern for tourism operators

Raging wildfires and smoky skies across much of Canada have put a damper on travel and tourism plans this summer, resulting in cancelled plans and closed businesses.



The World Travel and Tourism Council said last month Canada's travel and tourism industry was set this year to make an almost full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



But Canada's emergency preparedness minister says 2023 is now on track to be the worst year on record for wildfires.



In Quebec, the province has prohibited access to forests in several regions.



The restrictions and wildfires have caused many wilderness outfitters to shut down during one of their busiest times of year.



In northern Saskatchewan, wildfires have forced an Indigenous tourism conference to reschedule.



Northern Ontario tourism businesses have also been affected by wildfires with domestic and international visitors cancelling trips.



Canada's Wonderland says the park is providing masks and extra breaks to employees while the Toronto Zoo says it is allowing animals access to the indoors with additional ventilation.