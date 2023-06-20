Wildfires lead officials to warn about more bad air quality days ahead this summer

National public health officials are warning Canadians to be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer, as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces.



Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the smoky haze can have serious health implications, both immediately and through prolonged or repeated exposures.



Some studies have also linked exposure to wildfire smoke to an increase in heart attacks and strokes.



Public health officials also say Canada needs to revisit the data it collects on health risks from wildfires.



Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Health Canada believes about 25-hunded people died in Canada due to exposure to wildfire smoke between 2013 and 2018.



But Tam warns that heat can be a bigger risk than smoke, and people who don't have air conditioning and can't close their windows should seek out shelter or cooling centres that do.