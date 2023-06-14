Wildlife an unseen casualty of the worst wildfire season of the century

Karen Hodges, a biology professor from U-B-C's Okanagan campus, says spring fires as the ones burning now across the country are unusual and will possibly affect several species.



She says it would be highly unlikely for nests, eggs and other baby animals to survive if the trees that they are in are scorched in the fires.



Those animals that can move away will, she says, but it's hard to gauge which ones can do that.



Matthew Mitchell, research associate at the University of British Columbia's land and food systems, says smoke from wildfires can also have acute health effects on animals.



He says smoke affects their lungs, can change blood chemistry, lower oxygen levels, affect the immune system, behaviour and reproduction.



Mitchell says he worries most for endangered species could be permanently lost as a consequence of the wildfires and smoke.



More than 47-thousand square kilometres have burned so far this year, with more than 430 wildfires raging across the country.