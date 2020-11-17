Will kids return to school after the Christmas break?

We have heard the idea of an extended Christmas break for Ontario's kids mentioned a few times now, but today the Education Minister commented on it.



Stephen Lecce admitted on Tuesday, that kids could "spend some period outside of class", but added that nothing has been decided and they are still in talks with the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Lecce says it may involve an extension of the December holiday but that shutting down schools is a "last case scenario."

He says he hopes to have something to announce in "the next week or two."

It was back in March, children left school for the week-long break, but didn't return to the classroom until September as officials tried to limit the spread of COVID.

(with files from Newstalk 1010)