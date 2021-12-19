Will Niagara enjoy a white Christmas this year?

It's the question on many minds across Niagara.....will we have a white Christmas????

Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada Dave Phillips tells CKTB it will come down to the wire, and it will be touch and go.

"You probably have a few centimetres on the ground right now. We don't see any heavy rains or double digit temperatures, but on Thursday and Friday we see a mix of wet flurries of rain showers, and that might be a spoiler."

Phillips says it will be hard to compete with last year's 'magical' Christmas day forecast as 14 centimetres of snow arrived.

He says if you look back at the past 10 years, Niagara has had six green Christmas Days and and 4 white.