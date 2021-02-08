Will Niagara move back to red zone next Tues. when region moves back to colour-coded system?

We should find out later this week which colour of Ontario's reopening framework Niagara will return to on Feb. 16th.

The Ford government is confirming Niagara, along with 28 other health units, will transition back to the colour-coded system on Tuesday Feb. 16th.

Until then, a stay-at-home order continues.

While Niagara looks likely to return to the Red Zone, the Ford Government tells 610 CKTB in an email that the official announcement will come closer to Feb. 16th, most likely at the end of this week.

Niagara's case numbers have dropped significantly in recent days.

Areas in the Red-Control zones will have a 75% capacity limit for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, and 50% for all other retail, including, but not limited to discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres.

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms in the red zone to 10 seated customers.

Salon services can reopen if face masks can still be worn.

If Niagara goes into Grey/Lockdown next week, there will be a 50% capacity limit for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies. A 25% limit for all other retail, including, but not limited to discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, hardware stores and garden centres. Salon services will be closed.

