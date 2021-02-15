UPDATE | Niagara Catholic and DSBN say if schools are closed tomorrow, online classes won't be held

Parents across Niagara are preparing for the first possible 'snow day' of the year with 35 cm expected to fall by tomorrow afternoon.

Snow days will be handled a bit differently this year due to the pandemic.

Niagara Transportation Services will notify parents about any bus cancellations by 6 a.m. and it's up to the school boards to decide if schools will open for learning.

The District School Board of Niagara says if schools close due to inclement weather, it will include both in-person and virtual schools, and remote learning will not be available when schools are closed.

"For students in the DSBN Virtual School (elementary), classes will still be held, just like in-person school. And secondary students will be able to access their online materials for their courses. For elementary students, asynchronous materials will only be available on school websites if schools close." DSBN

The Niagara Catholic District School Board had previously said students will learn online if schools are closed, but released this tonight:

"If transportation is cancelled tomorrow and schools remain open, as always, parents have the final decision about sending their children to school during inclement weather. If schools are closed tomorrow, classes for both in-person and virtual students will be cancelled. Students may choose to access asynchronous learning during the day. A link will be posted tomorrow on the Catholic board's website. Participation in asynchronous learning is optional, and there is no obligation to hand in any work."

