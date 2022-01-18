Will Niagara students return to school Wednesday for the first time since winter break?

After two snow days in a row, Niagara parents are wondering if children will go back to school for the first time in a month tomorrow.

Executive Director of Niagara Student Transportation Services, Sarb Sandhu, tells CKTB News they are making every possible effort to get children to school tomorrow.

NSTS runs 570 buses and 64 taxis daily, transporting children attending DSBN and Niagara Catholic schools.

Sandhu says they will try to put as many buses on the road as possible Wednesday morning, but safety will come first as some side roads are still not completely clear.

Sandhu says he is fairly confident tomorrow's return to school will operate, but with some delays and route cancellations.

NSTS had warned of possible bus route cancellations before the storm, due to drivers' isolating.

It has a 5% spare driver pool to cover absences, and currently a dozen drivers are isolating due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sandhu is asking parents to check the NSTS website to ensure their children's bus is running on time, or has been cancelled.

CKTB's Storm Desk remains open. If you have a weather-related cancellation email newsroom@610cktb.com.

CKTB will notify you at around 6 a.m. if schools will open and if transportation is a go.