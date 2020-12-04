Will Ontario introduce more restrictions today?
We should learn today whether areas like York Region, Halton Region and Hamilton will join Toronto and Peel in lockdown.
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams, says there has been a 25 percent increase in infections over the last week and that the province needs to, "clamp down."
He wouldn't say which areas would face new restrictions.
Niagara currently sits in the orange level, but cases have been steadily rising.
Yesterday, Niagara saw 30 new cases of the virus.
