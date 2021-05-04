Will Ontario students head back to school? Lecce won't say

Will children return to schools physically this school year?

That was the question posed to Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce today as he outlined plans for schools next year.

Lecce would not confirm or deny whether he thinks children will go back to class, saying medical advice has not changed.

Lecce says they continue to follow medical advice as hospitals are crowded with COVID-19 patients and community transmission of the virus continues to be an issue.

Lecce announced that Ontario students can opt to take all their classes online when the new school year begins in September.

He says that will allow parents time and clarity to prepare for September if they aren't comfortable with in-person learning at that time.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji thinks there is a chance students may return to school in late May or early June.

Niagara's educators and school staff received COVID vaccines over the April break, however school did not resume in-person after the break as cases spiked.