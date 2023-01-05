Will provinces keep up with demand for child care?
Parents across the country are seeing their childcare fees reduced by 50 per cent on average, as part of the federal government's early learning and childcare agreements.
Lyndsay Macdonald, a coordinator with the Association of Early Childhood Educators Ontario, says despite the drop, there is still a shortage of early childhood educators that threatens the success of the national childcare program.
According to the 2021 census, early childhood educators and assistants made an average of 26-thousand, 760-dollars a year.
A spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada says the government has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to help recruit workers.
CKTB AM Roundtable - January 5th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional Councillor
Clare Cameron - Former Lord Mayor of NOTL, Owner of Township Niagara.
