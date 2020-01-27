iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

WIN | St. Catharines woman wins $333,333 with Lotto Max

CKTB - NEWS - Wei Ji

A St. Catharines woman plans to pay off her mortgage and invest in her son's future after winning big with Lotto Max.

Wei Ji won $333,333.40 in the January 7th Maxmilions draw.

She says she was feeding her three-month old son in the middle of the night when she checked her email and realized she won big.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio