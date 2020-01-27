WIN | St. Catharines woman wins $333,333 with Lotto Max
A St. Catharines woman plans to pay off her mortgage and invest in her son's future after winning big with Lotto Max.
Wei Ji won $333,333.40 in the January 7th Maxmilions draw.
She says she was feeding her three-month old son in the middle of the night when she checked her email and realized she won big.
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines