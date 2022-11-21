iHeartRadio
Wind gusts up to 80 km/h expected across Niagara


thunderstorm bonnie

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Niagara.

They are warning residents of potentially high wind gusts beginning this morning and ending early this evening

Upwards of 80 km/h gusts are expected across the region but are most likely near Lake Erie.

They are reminding people to put away loose objects that may be tossed by the wind and  prepare for possible isolated power outages.
 

