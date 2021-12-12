Wind storm causes power outages, cancels Christmas events, and closes major highway in Niagara

A wild wind storm hit Niagara Saturday sparking power outages, cancelling Christmas events, and even closing the Garden City Skyway Bridge.

Extremely high winds swept through the southern part of the province, with gusts reaching 120 kilometres an hour.

Many police forces, including Niagara's, reported widespread damage as falling trees and branches pulled down power lines.

At one point, Niagara Regional Police asked residents not to call 911 unless it was a true emergency as phone lines were slammed with people reporting fallen trees and power lines.

Alectra says crews are still working to repair the extensive damage from the storm, and some are complex taking longer than expected.

The West Lincoln Santa Claus drive- thru parade has been postponed until this afternoon at 5:00 PM with pre-booked tickets for Saturday beingn honoured.

The Pelham Santa parade was also cancelled.

The Let it Glow celebration in downtown St. Catharines was cancelled due to the weather last night. The city says another date will be selected.