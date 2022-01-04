Wind warning continues for south Niagara, while special weather statement issued for north end

Niagara is bracing for another windy afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada says strong winds are expected today with gusts reaching 80 km/hr, but some areas may hit 90 km/hr in south Niagara.

The agency has issued a Wind Warning for south Niagara, including Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, and Welland.

The winds are expected to calm down tonight as a cold front moves in.

Environment Canada says high winds can cause power outages, damage buildings, toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The NPCA has issued a flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline.