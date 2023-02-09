Wind Warning for south Niagara as gusts could hit 100 km/h

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for south Niagara.

Areas along the shoreline of Lake Erie could see wind gusts today of up to 100 km/h.

Officials warning that the winds may toss loose objects or break tree limbs causing power outages.

North Niagara is under a special weather statement with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected today.

Right across the region heavy rain is expected to fall through the day.

15 to 25 mm of rain are expected and could cause localized flooding in areas of poor drainage.

The system should ease off late this evening.

