Wind warning issued for Niagara

Niagara is bracing for a major storm tonight and tomorrow.

Environment Canada is calling for significant rain and serious winds.

A wind warning has been issued for the region.

Winds gusting between 100 and 120 km/h are expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Officials are warning of damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, as well as possible downed trees.

The system is also bringing heavy rain to the region.

Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected while heavy downpours can cause flash floods localized flooding in low-lying areas.