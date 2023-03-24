Wind warning issued for Niagara
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Niagara.
Strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 90 km/h are forecast to develop Saturday afternoon.
Winds are expected to continue into Saturday evening before easing.
Officials are warning that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.
There is also a concern about possible of power outages.
Dr. Robyn Bourgeois Hosting One Dish, One Mic - March 25
Recently having returned from the National Indigenous Citizenship Forum on the atim kâ-mihkosit (Red Dog) Urban Reserve, Star Blanket Cree Nation and Treaty 4 Territory, Dr Bourgeois joins Karl to host a very special edition of One Dish, One Mic.
NSR - Andrew Tinnish - Blue Jays VP of Intl Scouting and Baseball Ops w/ Rod Mawhood
NSR - Brian Essery - Welland Jackfish Manager w/ Rod Mawhood
