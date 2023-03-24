iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Wind warning issued for Niagara


winds

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Niagara.

Strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 90 km/h are forecast to develop Saturday afternoon.

Winds are expected to continue into Saturday evening before easing.

Officials are warning that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

There is also a concern about possible of power outages.
 

12

Latest Audio