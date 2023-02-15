Wind warning issued for Niagara this afternoon
Niagara is under a wind warning for this afternoon.
Environment Canada says the region could see wind gusts up to 90 km/h.
The strong winds are expected to begin this afternoon and last into the early evening.
The warm temperatures during the day will help create windy conditions.
Officials warn that the high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
They add that motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 15th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Mishka Balsom - CEO, Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce
Kim Rossi - Dir. of Fundraising and Comms, Pathstone Mental Health
