Wind warning issued for Niagara this afternoon

Niagara is under a wind warning for this afternoon.

Environment Canada says the region could see wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

The strong winds are expected to begin this afternoon and last into the early evening.

The warm temperatures during the day will help create windy conditions.

Officials warn that the high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

They add that motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.