Wind warning issued for South Niagara

South Niagara is now under a Wind Warning.

Environment Canada says westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected this afternoon through this evening in the wake of a strong cold front.

Winds are expected to ease from west to east tonight.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur."

North Niagara is still included in a Special Weather Statement warning of high winds as well.