Wind warning issued in south Niagara with lots of rain and strong winds expected Thursday

A wind warning has been issued for south Niagara, while the entire region remains under a Special Weather Statement with lots of rain and high winds in the forecast tomorrow.

Environment Canada says up to 25 mm of rain could fall between tomorrow morning and evening across the region.

"Rain will begin over extreme southwestern Ontario early Thursday morning and advance northeastward through the day. A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning for areas inland from the Great Lakes. Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected beginning Thursday afternoon over southwestern Ontario and Thursday evening for areas north of Lake Ontario. Winds will diminish from the west Thursday night."

Winds in the north-end of the region - including in St. Catharines, Lincoln and Grimsby - could reach up to 90 km/hr, however gusts in south Niagara - including Niagara Falls, Fort Erie and Welland - could reach or exceed 100 km/hr.

Those southwesterly winds will intensify tomorrow afternoon, with the strongest winds expected tomorrow night.

Winds will diminish from the west overnight into early Friday morning.