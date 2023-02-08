Wind warning issued in south Niagara with lots of rain and strong winds expected Thursday
A wind warning has been issued for south Niagara, while the entire region remains under a Special Weather Statement with lots of rain and high winds in the forecast tomorrow.
Environment Canada says up to 25 mm of rain could fall between tomorrow morning and evening across the region.
"Rain will begin over extreme southwestern Ontario early Thursday morning and advance northeastward through the day. A brief period of freezing rain is possible Thursday morning for areas inland from the Great Lakes. Rain will taper to showers by Thursday evening. Gusty southwesterly winds are expected beginning Thursday afternoon over southwestern Ontario and Thursday evening for areas north of Lake Ontario. Winds will diminish from the west Thursday night."
Winds in the north-end of the region - including in St. Catharines, Lincoln and Grimsby - could reach up to 90 km/hr, however gusts in south Niagara - including Niagara Falls, Fort Erie and Welland - could reach or exceed 100 km/hr.
Those southwesterly winds will intensify tomorrow afternoon, with the strongest winds expected tomorrow night.
Winds will diminish from the west overnight into early Friday morning.
The Drive with Steph Vivier - Samantha Cameron - Calleigh’s Mom
The community is rallying around a St. Catharines toddler who was born with a rare heart defect.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/calleighs-heart-fund
A GoFundMe account has been launched to help the family of one-year-old Calleigh Cameron with the financial costs of caring for a sick child.
Calleigh, who was born in the summer of 2021, has gone through a number of surgeries, including two open heart surgeries in the last week.
"We know this can’t change the circumstances surrounding Calleigh’s condition or the emotions experienced but we hope it will ease the financial costs of what is entailed with a sick child (travel, gas, parking, food, hotel stays, lost wages with work etc)"
Calleigh is expected to remain at Sick Kids in Toronto for the next few weeks.
"In the meantime they will be staying in hotels and traveling back and forth from Toronto to St. Catharines as they also have a 3 year old son at home."
St. Catharines running group going dry and raising funds
St. Catharines running group going dry and raising funds
