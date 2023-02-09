Winds expected to reach up to 100 km tonight in south Niagara

More rain and high winds are in the forecast for tonight in Niagara.

A Special Weather Statement continues for the entire region with more rain on the way tonight, but winds will also pick up.

South Niagara is under a Wind Warning with some gusts reaching 100 km/hr tonight, while north Niagara is expected to get gusts up to 90 km/hr.

Winds expected to calm down before morning.

"Strong southwesterly winds will develop this evening. Winds will diminish overnight into early Friday morning. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur."