Winds fuel massive blaze in Hamilton



Firefighters spent the overnight hours battling a massive fire at a townhouse complex near Fifty Road and the QEW in Hamilton.



The blaze spread to least 11 units in the complex on Edenrock Drive.

Chief Dave Cunliffe telling CP 24, the units are in sets of 8 and the fire spread through one complex first and then impacted three more homes in another complex.

Cunliffe says strong winds contributed to the quick spread of the flames.

The chief adding “We had heavy winds from the South. Crews did a tremendous job cutting this fire off. We have two aerials in operation at this location. They went to the north and quickly cut it off from getting into the next block of eight.”

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Crews remain on scene putting out hotspots.