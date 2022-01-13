Windsor-area health unit pauses arrival of temporary foreign workers amid COVID surge

Health officials in the Windsor, Ont., region have issued an order halting the arrival of temporary foreign workers for several weeks in light of COVID-19 outbreaks in the agricultural sector.

In a notice issued earlier this week, the acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex instructed employers to cancel or postpone the arrival of temporary foreign workers until at least Feb. 2.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says those who fail to comply with the order could face charges or fines.

The doctor says there are currently a ``significant number'' of outbreaks at agricultural businesses, with those affected by the outbreaks requiring isolation and possible medical supervision.

He says the community does not have enough resources to manage the self-isolation programs.

Nesathurai adds the health-care system also has limited capacity to handle the surge in COVID-19 infections fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

